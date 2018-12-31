Xi and Putin exchange New Year greetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages on the coming New Year.



On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, Xi extended sincere greetings and good wishes to President Putin and the Russian people.



Xi said that the two countries will be marking the 70th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations in 2019. China is willing to work with Russia in developing bilateral relations and cooperation in ways that will bring more benefits to the people of both countries.

