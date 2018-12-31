China to focus on diplomatic cooperation and mutual benefit in 2019: FM

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/31 12:26:51

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Photo via fmprc.gov.cn

Cooperation is the only right option for China-US relations, and the US should positively view China's development and avoid a self-fulfilling prophecy instead of intentionally creating new opponents, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the People's Daily on Saturday in an interview published on Monday.



Wang said that the recent trade friction between China and the US was stirred up by the US, and its unilateralism does not conform to bilateral interests nor WTO rules.



The year 2019 will mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the US. The lessons learned over the 40 years of China-US ties have reached a point that cooperation benefits both countries while confrontation can only hurt, Wang said, noting that cooperation is the only right option.



Wang also commented on China's diplomacy with neighboring countries in 2018 and the country's diplomacy prospects in 2019.



Today's stable and high-level China-Russia relations were established on expanded mutual interests, and they have never targeted or affected third parties, Wang said.



The



China urges the North and South Korea to further improve their ties and truly stabilize the situation in the Korean Peninsula, Wang said.



China will create a good external environment for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 2019.



China will organize the Second



Global Times





