China opens new highway connecting Tibetan area to big cities

China opened a new highway that greatly improves connectivity of Tibetan areas.
The Ya'an-Kangding highway in Southwest China's Sichuan Province opened for trial operations on Monday, nine months before official operations are set to begin.
This is the first highway to Kangding, capital of the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan.
The 135-kilometer highway is an important passage for the Chengdu Plain, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday. It is also an important part of the national highway network connecting Sichuan Province to Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, and to Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region.
With a budget of 23 billion yuan ($3.3 billion), the highway will halve the travel time from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, to Kangding to 3.5 hours.
After the construction of the expressway, the total length of expressways built in Sichuan Province has reached 7,238 kilometers.
Global Times