Visitors watch sunrise and clouds on Huangshan Mountain in east China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/1 0:54:25

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the clouds seen at sunrise on the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Shui Congze)


 

Visitors watch sunrise and clouds on the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Shui Congze)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the clouds seen on the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Shui Congze)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the clouds seen on the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Shui Congze)


 

Visitors watch sunrise and clouds on the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Shui Congze)


 

Visitors watch sunrise and clouds on the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Shui Congze)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus