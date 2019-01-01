A woman in Hanfu, or Han-style costumes, poses for photos in snow at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2018. Snowfall hit a large part of Zhejiang Province since Sunday, leaving the West Lake scenic spot wrapped by white snow. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows snow scenery at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall hit a large part of Zhejiang Province since Sunday, leaving the West Lake scenic spot wrapped by white snow. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows snow scenery at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall hit a large part of Zhejiang Province since Sunday, leaving the West Lake scenic spot wrapped by white snow. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows boats berthing on the West Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall hit a large part of Zhejiang Province since Sunday, leaving the West Lake scenic spot wrapped by white snow. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows snow scenery at the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall hit a large part of Zhejiang Province since Sunday, leaving the West Lake scenic spot wrapped by white snow. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows boats on the West Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall hit a large part of Zhejiang Province since Sunday, leaving the West Lake scenic spot wrapped by white snow. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows cars riding on a bridge of the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall hit a large part of Zhejiang Province since Sunday, leaving the West Lake scenic spot wrapped by white snow. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows boats moving on the West Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall hit a large part of Zhejiang Province since Sunday, leaving the West Lake scenic spot wrapped by white snow. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)