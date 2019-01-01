China's opera theater artists perform in Nepal to mark New Year

Chinese artists perform during a musical concert to mark the New Year in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 30, 2018. A special concert by China's Guizhou Provincial Qian Opera Theater was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming New Year 2019 and to enhance Sino-Nepali cultural exchanges. The concert was featured a range of opera theater performances, from folk to modern, by young Chinese musicians. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A special concert by China's Guizhou Provincial Qian Opera Theater was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming New Year 2019 and to enhance Sino-Nepali cultural exchanges.The musical concert, hosted by China Cultural Center in Nepal and Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, was attended by Nepali Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.The event, held at the capital's Yak & Yeti hotel, drew an audience of around 500 people including former ministers, government officials, political leaders, Chinese community and music enthusiasts from all walks of life.The concert was featured a range of opera theater performances, from folk to modern, by young Chinese musicians.

