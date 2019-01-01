China's opera theater artists perform in Nepal to mark New Year

Chinese artists perform during a musical concert to mark the New Year in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 30, 2018. A special concert by China's Guizhou Provincial Qian Opera Theater was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming New Year 2019 and to enhance Sino-Nepali cultural exchanges. The concert was featured a range of opera theater performances, from folk to modern, by young Chinese musicians. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)A special concert by China's Guizhou Provincial Qian Opera Theater was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming New Year 2019 and to enhance Sino-Nepali cultural exchanges.
Chinese artists perform during a musical concert to mark the New Year in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 30, 2018. A special concert by China's Guizhou Provincial Qian Opera Theater was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming New Year 2019 and to enhance Sino-Nepali cultural exchanges. The concert was featured a range of opera theater performances, from folk to modern, by young Chinese musicians. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)
A Chinese artist performs during a musical concert to mark the New Year in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 30, 2018. A special concert by China's Guizhou Provincial Qian Opera Theater was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming New Year 2019 and to enhance Sino-Nepali cultural exchanges. The concert was featured a range of opera theater performances, from folk to modern, by young Chinese musicians. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)
Chinese artists perform during a musical concert to mark the New Year in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec. 30, 2018. A special concert by China's Guizhou Provincial Qian Opera Theater was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming New Year 2019 and to enhance Sino-Nepali cultural exchanges. The concert was featured a range of opera theater performances, from folk to modern, by young Chinese musicians. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)