Snowfall and sleet hit east China's Zhejiang

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows budding red plum in snow at Longshan Park in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall and sleet hit Zhejiang Monday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A woman views snow scenery at Longshan Park in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2018. Snowfall and sleet hit Zhejiang Monday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows a snowman at Longshan Park in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Snowfall and sleet hit Zhejiang Monday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)