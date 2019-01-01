Luzzus seen in fishing village of Marsaxlokk, Malta

Luzzus are docked at the pier in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk, Malta, Dec. 30, 2018. The town of Marsaxlokk is famous for the large numbers of luzzu in its pier. As a symbol of Malta, luzzu is a traditional fishing boat, which is usually painted in bright colours, and has a pair of eyes (Eye of Horus, which is believed to protect the fishermen at sea) in its bow. (Xinhua/Yuan Yun)

A fisherman rows a Luzzu offshore in the fishing village of Marsaxlokk, Malta, Dec. 30, 2018. The town of Marsaxlokk is famous for the large numbers of luzzu in its pier. As a symbol of Malta, luzzu is a traditional fishing boat, which is usually painted in bright colours, and has a pair of eyes (Eye of Horus, which is believed to protect the fishermen at sea) in its bow. (Xinhua/Yuan Yun)