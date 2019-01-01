Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows a closed restroom at National Mall and Memorial Parks area in Washington D.C., the United States. During the U.S. government shutdown, for most national parks, there will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services, such as restrooms, trash collection, facilities, or road maintenance. U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said Sunday that the White House and congressional lawmakers are still "at a standoff" as the partial government shutdown entered the second week, urging both sides to find a way out. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

