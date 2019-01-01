Xi's article on dialectical materialism to be published

An article by Xi Jinping on dialectical materialism will be published on Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.



The article will appear in the first issue of the new version of the journal in 2019.



The Party should be constantly nourished by the wisdom of Marxism philosophy and apply dialectical materialism and methodology in order to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, said the article by Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.



He stressed adherence to formulating policies based on reality, proactively facing and resolving conflicts, enhancing skills to cope with complex situations and problems, and unceasingly promoting theoretical innovations.

