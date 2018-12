China's movie box office reaches record 9 bln USD in 2018

China's movie box office revenue rose 9 percent in 2018 to 60.98 billion yuan (8.88 billion US dollars), according to the State Film Administration Monday.



Domestic films contributed 62.15 percent to the market. The number of movie screens reached 60,079 across the country, up 9,303 from 2017.