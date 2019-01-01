Chinese railways see more New Year holiday trips

Photo:Xinhua

Some 11.4 million passenger trips were made through China's railway network Sunday, the start of the three-day New Year's Day holiday, data from the China Railway Corporation showed.The figure was slightly higher than the 11.29-million passenger trips made in the same period a year ago.About 9.15 million passenger trips are expected to be made Monday, and the railway system added 204 temporary trains to meet the holiday demand, the company said.With rapidly-expanding high-speed railways, more passengers prefer this faster and more comfortable means of transport.By the end of 2018, the total length of China's high-speed railways rose to 29,000 km, more than two-thirds of the world's total, according to the company.