US-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Monday with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.



Shares of JD.com and Ctrip.com International fell 3.59 percent and 2.49 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the top 10 stocks of the index.



The only two rising shares, BeiGene and Yum China Holdings, went up 2.44 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



US stocks ended higher on Monday, wrapping up a pathetic 2018 amid the largest yearly fall over the past decade, although investors regained some optimism over the prospect of global trade in the year ahead.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265.06 points, or 1.15 percent, to 23,327.46. The S&P 500 was up 21.11 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,506.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index rallied 50.76 points, or 0.77 percent, to 6,635.28.



The Cboe Volatility index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, dropped 10.3 percent to 25.42 on Monday.



As of Thursday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,319.31, marking an 8.44-percent decrease for the month-to-date returns and a 24.97-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

