EU leaders tout euro's success on eve of 20th anniversary

A coin and banknotes of the euro are seen in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018. On the eve of the euro's 20th anniversary, European Union leaders lavished praise on the common currency on Monday, calling it "one of the biggest European success stories." On Jan. 1, 1999, 11 EU countries launched the euro and introduced a shared monetary policy under the European Central Bank. It is now the currency of 340 million Europeans in 19 EU member states. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows the Euro sculpture in front of the Eurotower in Frankfurt, Germany.

Coins of the euro are seen in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018.

A 500-euro banknote is seen in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018.

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 shows the Euro sculpture in front of the Eurotower in Frankfurt, Germany.

A customer pays with euro in cash at a store in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018.

A citizen withdraws some cash of the euro in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018.

Banknotes of the euro are seen in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018.

Banknotes of the euro are seen in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018.

A 500-euro banknote is seen in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018.

The sign of the euro is seen at a shop in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 30, 2018.

Photo taken on Dec. 30, 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany, shows a postcard with images of the Euro tower and the Euro sculpture.

A citizen shows the cash of the euro in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018.

The sign of the euro is seen at a shop in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 30, 2018.

Banknotes of the euro are seen in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2018.