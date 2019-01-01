Monkey plays at Sepahijala Zoological Park in outskirts of Agartala, India

A monkey plays at Sepahijala Zoological Park in the outskirts of Agartala, capital of the northeastern state of Tripura, India, Dec. 31, 2018. Sipahijola Wildlife Sanctuary covers an area of about 5.08 square kilometres and is home to four species of primate monkey including Phayre's langur. (Xinhua/Stringer)

