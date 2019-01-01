Shehuo celebration held for new year in Tai'erzhuang, China's Shandong

People perform Shehuo at a parade during a celebration held for the new year in Tai'erzhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2018. Shehuo, a folk entertainment popular in China, can be traced back to ancient rituals to worship the earth, which people believe could bring good harvests and fortunes in return. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)

People perform dragon dance during a shehuo celebration held for the new year in Tai'erzhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2018. Shehuo, a folk entertainment popular in China, can be traced back to ancient rituals to worship the earth, which people believe could bring good harvests and fortunes in return. (Xinhua/Sun Yang)

People perform lion dance during a shehuo celebration held for the new year in Tai'erzhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2018. Shehuo, a folk entertainment popular in China, can be traced back to ancient rituals to worship the earth, which people believe could bring good harvests and fortunes in return. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)

People perform walking on stilts during a shehuo celebration held for the new year in Tai'erzhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2018. Shehuo, a folk entertainment popular in China, can be traced back to ancient rituals to worship the earth, which people believe could bring good harvests and fortunes in return. (Xinhua/Sun Yang)



