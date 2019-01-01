Sunrise scenery across China at 1st day of 2019

The sunrise scenery is seen in Xuyi County of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2019, as the sun rises over the eastern horizon at the first day of 2019. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

The sunrise scenery is seen in Tai'erzhuang ancient town of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2019, as the sun rises over the eastern horizon at the first day of 2019. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)

