Snow scenery across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/1 15:55:59

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the snow scenery at a park in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the snow scenery at Zhuqiao Village of Jinxi County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Deng Xingdong)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the snow scenery at Jinghu Park in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Sun Bingchun)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the snow scenery at a park in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

Visitors play in snow at a tea garden in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the snow scenery at a park in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

Visitors take photos at a park in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the snow scenery at a dock in Sanbing Town, Chaohu City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Ma Fengcheng)


 

Visitors make snowman at a park in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

A man hugging a child plays in snow in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the snow scenery at a park in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the snow scenery at Tusi Castle in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the snow scenery in Dahantang "aquatic forest" in Lujiang County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zuo Xuechang)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows snow covered plum flowers in Huqiu Mountain scenic spot in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)


 

A giant panda plays in snow at a giant panda park in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Guangde)


 

