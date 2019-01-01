People across China celebrate New Year in various ways

Tourists visit a lantern fair welcoming the new year in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Students make cloth tiger at a primary school in Boxing County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Children learn to make lanterns in a kindergarten in Xiaji Township of Baoying County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Shen Dongbing)

Children perform in a show in Liuyi Kindergarten of Guanyun County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Wu Chenguang)

Students demonstrate "2019" by dumplings in a primary school in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Chu Yang)

Children pose for photo with red lanterns in a kindergarten in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 29, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Students write couplets in a primary school in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2018. People around China celebrated the upcoming New Year in various ways. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

A symphony concert is held to greet the upcoming New Year in Fuzhou, capital city of southeast China's Fujian Province, on Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Members of a philharmonic orchestra perform during a concert to greet the upcoming New Year in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the venue of a rural cuisine competition in Qingliangfeng Town of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. More than 100 local dishes are prepared in the goumet fest to greet the New Year here on Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the venue of a rural cuisine competition in Qingliangfeng Town of Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. More than 100 local dishes are prepared in the goumet fest to greet the New Year here on Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People perform dragon dance during a shehuo celebration held for the new year in Tai'erzhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2018. Shehuo, a folk entertainment popular in China, can be traced back to ancient rituals to worship the earth, which people believe could bring good harvests and fortunes in return. (Xinhua/Sun Yang)

People perform Shehuo at a parade during a celebration held for the new year in Tai'erzhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 31, 2018. Shehuo, a folk entertainment popular in China, can be traced back to ancient rituals to worship the earth, which people believe could bring good harvests and fortunes in return. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)

Tourists cheer at a bonfire gala on New Year's Eve in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2018. Winter tourism of the snow resort of Hemu in the Altay region is revitalized thanks to the improvement of transportation and winter heating supply in the area. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Tourists cheer at a bonfire gala on New Year's Eve in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 31, 2018. Winter tourism of the snow resort of Hemu in the Altay region is revitalized thanks to the improvement of transportation and winter heating supply in the area. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)