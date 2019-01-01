Xi congratulates Maurer on taking office as president of Swiss Confederation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Ueli Maurer on his assumption of the Swiss presidency.



In his congratulatory message to Maurer, Xi said that China-Switzerland relations have maintained good momentum with their mutual political trust continuously enhanced, practical cooperation in economy and trade as well as finance strengthened, and the content of their innovative strategic partnership enriched.



Xi added that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Switzerland relations and is willing to work with Maurer to promote bilateral ties and bring more benefits to the two nations and the two peoples.

