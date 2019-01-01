Chinese opera theater artists perform in Nepal to mark New Year holiday

A special concert by China's Guizhou Provincial Qian Opera Theater was held in Nepal on Sunday to celebrate the New Year holiday and to enhance Sino-Nepali cultural exchanges.



The musical concert, hosted by the China Cultural Center in Nepal and the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, was attended by the Nepali Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.



The event, held at the capital's Yak & Yeti hotel, drew an audience of around 500 people including former ministers, government officials, political leaders, Chinese community members and music enthusiasts from all walks of life.



The concert featured a range of opera theater performances, from folk to modern, by young Chinese musicians.





