‘Beautiful Saihanba’ exhibition kicks off at National Museum of China

The Beautiful Saihanba exhibition at the National Museum of China Photo: Courtesy of Ding Xiaojie

After four inspirational trips to the Saihanba forest in 2018, more than 40 Chinese artists are showing the work they created at a new exhibition at the National Museum of China.Beautiful Saihanba, which kicked off on Friday, marks the end of a year-long art project aimed at capturing the four seasons of the Saihanba forest, which is located in North China's Hebei Province.The forest is the subject of an afforestation project that has made great strides in restoring the degraded landscape of the forest.Initiated by renowned artist Jin Shangyi, the exhibition features more than 190 works from artists including He Duoling and Fan Di'an.The exhibition is set to end on January 14.