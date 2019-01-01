Happy birthday:



You may get along much better with friends than family members today. Although you may be raring to get out of the house, make sure you finish any chores before you go. Adventure is waiting around every corner. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 8, 12, 16.







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Feel free to make plans to head out and have some fun, but make sure that you stay well within your budget. Focusing your time and energy on education will be a great investment in your future. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It will pay off over the long run if you take time out to arrange your living space to suit your current needs. Lady Luck will favor the bold today, so go ahead and go big with your changes. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your future is in your hands, no one will had it over to you on a silver platter. Do not rely on others to do what you should be handling yourself. Stand up, take charge and everything is sure to fall into place for you. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Take care when dealing with computers. The slightest misstep may end up being very costly so make sure you save often. A long-distance relationship may end up not being all that distant today. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do not be shy. By displaying your talents, you will attract new opportunities that will enable you to advance your career. You are sure to have fun if you take some time out of your busy schedule to pursue romantic matters. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Others may not agree with your plans. Fortunately, you have the expertise and intelligence to make your dreams come true all on your own. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A new perspective will allow you to discover a different path to achieving your professional goals. Traveling together will allow you to take a romantic relationship to an all new level. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



While it is natural to want to protect your privacy, not sharing your thoughts and feelings with close friends could prove harmful to your relationship with them. It may be time for you to open up a bit. Take care not to neglect your health. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Exercise will be the word of the day today. Engaging in competitive sports and other team activities is sure to get your blood pumping and put a smile on your face. Impulsive moves or decisions will lead to regret. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A romantic relationship will come under pressure today if you try too hard to address issues. It might be better to wait for a more appropriate time. Consider signing up for a course that will provide you new skills to advance your career. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



It's not healthy to stay bottled up. Take the initiative to talk about your feelings with those close to you. Love and romance will be highlighted as you enter the new year. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Travel will open up new avenues for furthering your knowledge and experience. You will have to keep pushing yourself to continue learning if you want to stay competitive in your field. ✭✭✭✭