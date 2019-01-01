Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/1 16:53:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Sonogram target

  5 Select

 11 AARP members

 14 Bassoon's higher relative

 15 Emotion of pity

 16 Pirouette perch

 17 Marine predator that's technically a dolphin

 19 Poe's ___ Morgue

 20 Lieu

 21 "The Americans" star Russell

 22 Pay (up)

 23 Drill attachment

 25 Chinese herbivore that's technically closer to a raccoon

 27 Key

 31 Dance partner?

 32 Compost bin smell

 33 Lakers star Bryant

 36 Scarecrow stuffing

 39 Big name in outdoor gear

 40 Southeast Asian omnivore that's technically unrelated to either part of its name

 42 Lord's Prayer start

 43 Show host

 45 Willy Wonka's creator

 46 Achy

 47 Looked at

 49 Footstool

 51 Marine invertebrate that's technically an echinoderm

 55 Objective

 56 Head pests

 57 ___ Piper ("Silicon Valley" start-up)

 59 Old-fashioned "Cool!"

 63 Muesli morsel

 64 African carnivore that's technically closer to a weasel

 66 Ace

 67 Dodges

 68 Kuwaiti, e.g.

 69 Corn serving

 70 Gentlemen (Abbr.)

 71 Shoots the breeze

DOWN

  1 Stir-fry pans

  2 Final notice, for short

  3 Beauty mark

  4 Dwell on

  5 EMT's skill

  6 Peddle

  7 "None of the above" answer

  8 Chicago airport

  9 One side in eight-ball

 10 Albuquerque-to-Dallas dir.

 11 Bank vault

 12 Pub order

 13 "Later"

 18 Get to work on Time?

 22 Breathe hard

 24 "___ it or leave it"

 26 Hitching or scratching place

 27 Skin opening

 28 The same, in footnotes

 29 Animated film star

 30 Laundry unit

 34 Bumper accessory

 35 Bounce back, in a way

 37 Certain something

 38 Youngest "Baby Blues" child

 40 Poultry alternative

 41 Opposite of baja

 44 Bronte heroine

 46 Down the road

 48 Kind of antenna

 50 Louise of "Gilligan's Island"

 51 Incline

 52 Pageant crown

 53 Nasal cavity

 54 Obeys

 58 Textile worker

 60 Site of the Taj Mahal

 61 Durable wood

 62 Eyes, poetically

 64 Bottom of a shirt

 65 Engineers' undergrad degs.

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus