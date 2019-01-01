Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Sonogram target
5 Select
11 AARP members
14 Bassoon's higher relative
15 Emotion of pity
16 Pirouette perch
17 Marine predator that's technically a dolphin
19 Poe's ___ Morgue
20 Lieu
21 "The Americans" star Russell
22 Pay (up)
23 Drill attachment
25 Chinese herbivore that's technically closer to a raccoon
27 Key
31 Dance partner?
32 Compost bin smell
33 Lakers star Bryant
36 Scarecrow stuffing
39 Big name in outdoor gear
40 Southeast Asian omnivore that's technically unrelated to either part of its name
42 Lord's Prayer start
43 Show host
45 Willy Wonka's creator
46 Achy
47 Looked at
49 Footstool
51 Marine invertebrate that's technically an echinoderm
55 Objective
56 Head pests
57 ___ Piper ("Silicon Valley" start-up)
59 Old-fashioned "Cool!"
63 Muesli morsel
64 African carnivore that's technically closer to a weasel
66 Ace
67 Dodges
68 Kuwaiti, e.g.
69 Corn serving
70 Gentlemen (Abbr.)
71 Shoots the breezeDOWN
1 Stir-fry pans
2 Final notice, for short
3 Beauty mark
4 Dwell on
5 EMT's skill
6 Peddle
7 "None of the above" answer
8 Chicago airport
9 One side in eight-ball
10 Albuquerque-to-Dallas dir.
11 Bank vault
12 Pub order
13 "Later"
18 Get to work on Time?
22 Breathe hard
24 "___ it or leave it"
26 Hitching or scratching place
27 Skin opening
28 The same, in footnotes
29 Animated film star
30 Laundry unit
34 Bumper accessory
35 Bounce back, in a way
37 Certain something
38 Youngest "Baby Blues" child
40 Poultry alternative
41 Opposite of baja
44 Bronte heroine
46 Down the road
48 Kind of antenna
50 Louise of "Gilligan's Island"
51 Incline
52 Pageant crown
53 Nasal cavity
54 Obeys
58 Textile worker
60 Site of the Taj Mahal
61 Durable wood
62 Eyes, poetically
64 Bottom of a shirt
65 Engineers' undergrad degs.
Solution