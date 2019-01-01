Puzzle

1 Sonogram target5 Select11 AARP members14 Bassoon's higher relative15 Emotion of pity16 Pirouette perch17 Marine predator that's technically a dolphin19 Poe's ___ Morgue20 Lieu21 "The Americans" star Russell22 Pay (up)23 Drill attachment25 Chinese herbivore that's technically closer to a raccoon27 Key31 Dance partner?32 Compost bin smell33 Lakers star Bryant36 Scarecrow stuffing39 Big name in outdoor gear40 Southeast Asian omnivore that's technically unrelated to either part of its name42 Lord's Prayer start43 Show host45 Willy Wonka's creator46 Achy47 Looked at49 Footstool51 Marine invertebrate that's technically an echinoderm55 Objective56 Head pests57 ___ Piper ("Silicon Valley" start-up)59 Old-fashioned "Cool!"63 Muesli morsel64 African carnivore that's technically closer to a weasel66 Ace67 Dodges68 Kuwaiti, e.g.69 Corn serving70 Gentlemen (Abbr.)71 Shoots the breeze1 Stir-fry pans2 Final notice, for short3 Beauty mark4 Dwell on5 EMT's skill6 Peddle7 "None of the above" answer8 Chicago airport9 One side in eight-ball10 Albuquerque-to-Dallas dir.11 Bank vault12 Pub order13 "Later"18 Get to work on Time?22 Breathe hard24 "___ it or leave it"26 Hitching or scratching place27 Skin opening28 The same, in footnotes29 Animated film star30 Laundry unit34 Bumper accessory35 Bounce back, in a way37 Certain something38 Youngest "Baby Blues" child40 Poultry alternative41 Opposite of baja44 Bronte heroine46 Down the road48 Kind of antenna50 Louise of "Gilligan's Island"51 Incline52 Pageant crown53 Nasal cavity54 Obeys58 Textile worker60 Site of the Taj Mahal61 Durable wood62 Eyes, poetically64 Bottom of a shirt65 Engineers' undergrad degs.

Solution