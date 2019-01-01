Man arrested over leak of millions of people’s info from railway website

Passengers check in for train K5576 from Shanghai, east China, to Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 4, 2015. The 40-day travel frenzy known as "chunyun", the hectic period through the Chinese lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 19 this year, began on Feb. 4 and will last until March 16. Train K5576 is the first chunyun train from Shanghai. (Xinhua/Pei Xin)

A suspect was reportedly detained by Beijing police for leaking the information gathered from more than 4 million users on the official website for booking railway tickets.A team for safeguarding cyber security in Beijing and police from Xicheng district arrested a suspect surnamed Chen, who was reportedly involved in selling the registration information of more than 600,000 people and information from 4.1 million users of the official railway site 12306.cn.China Railway said in a release on December 28 that 12306.cn has not leaked users' information and it reminded users to book tickets on the official website to avoid risks.After investigation, the police found that Chen illegally bought the registration information, and did not steal it. He used the registration information to obtain the information of 4.1 million users via third-party ticket booking platforms.Police found that Chen, who is 25 year-old from North China's Hebei Province, works for a technology company located in Beijing. Chen was detained for violating citizen's information privacy and the case is under investigation.