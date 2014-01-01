Shandong charging facilities

East China's Shandong Province plans to build up to 100,000 charging facilities for new-energy vehicles (NEVs) by 2022, according to the State Grid Shandong Electric Power Co.



The province had about 1,300 charging stations and 7,400 charging poles installed as of the end of November 2018, covering 17 cities, the company said.



Of these, 132 charging stations and 576 charging poles were located along highways.



The province has more than 140,000 NEVs, according to data released by local authorities in Shandong last year.





