Ban on inter-village marriages ends

Two villages in South China have officially ended a hundred-year ban on inter-village marriages.The Dachanglong and Tangkeng villages in Guangdong Province on Monday held a ceremony to become sister villages, according to the China News Service.It started when the two main families of the villages, the Mas and the Chens, exchanged wooden plaques made from the same tree, signifying the two villages had formally forged a friendship.The villages are just four kilometers apart and each has just over 35,000 residents, but those who have moved abroad and their descendants now number almost 200,000.The move garnered a lot of attention in China and overseas. "Folks from home and abroad all applaud the news that young people from both villages are now able to go on dates and get married," Chen Muzhen, an overseas Chinese in Thailand wrote on CNS' official Wechat account.Global Times