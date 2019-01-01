Snow for sale! Snowstorm becomes moneymaker in Southwest China





A lady near the Yuquan Mountain Forest Park of Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province is hurriedly buckets of snow and snow animals before her products just melted away. Photo: VCG

Roadside vendors in Southwest China were busy hawking a hot new item that could have come with a very different "best before" warning. The vendors near a tourist spot were hurriedly selling buckets of snow before their product just melted away.When snow blanketed the Yuquan Montain in Sichuan Province on Saturday, local people, who seldom get to enjoy the wonders of the white stuff, took pictures and built snowmen as they frolicked in their rare winter scape, the Beijing Daily reported.Local entrepreneurs saw a money-making opportunity: selling buckets of snow to tourists visiting the Yuquan Mountain Forest Park. The vendors were charging up to 20 yuan ($3) for enough to make a "nicely shaped snowman."One tourist shot a video from her moving car asking a vendor: "How's business?" "Not bad," a woman replies as she scoops snow from a big basket into a smaller bucket, the Beijing News online report showed."We don't know if there were many people buying," an employee from the Chengdu Tourist Association told the Global Times."Our park is open to everyone," an employee from the management committee of the park said, "selling and buying snow is a normal behavior in a market economy.""Those women are really good at making money," one net user commented online.Global Times