Ethiopia to commission 6 industrial parks by the end of July

Ethiopia plans to commission six industrial parks, which will be built by Chinese companies, before the end of July in 2019, an Ethiopian official said on Monday.



Speaking to the Xinhua News Agency, Lelise Neme, CEO of the Ethiopia Industrial Park Development Corp (IPDC), said Kilinto, Dire Dawa, Bole Lemi 2, Bahir Dar, Arerti and Debre Birhan industrial parks are expected to be commissioned before the end of the current 2018-19 fiscal year.



The Debre Birhan and Arerti industrial parks will be built by China Communications Construction Co, while Dire Dawa and Bahir Dar industrial parks will be built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corp.



The Kilinto and Bole Lemi 2 industrial parks are being built by the China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group and CGC Overseas Construction Group, respectively.



"Ethiopia has invested around $1.3 billion in the construction of around a dozen industrial parks, which it sees as a key strategy of achieving Ethiopia's industrial ambitions," said Neme.



"Ethiopia has so far built and commissioned five industrial parks and with the anticipated commissioning of six more industrial parks in 2018-19, Ethiopia's industrialization ambitions will receive a massive boost," Neme told Xinhua.



"Our industrial parks are facing energy supply shortages. To solve this problem, IPDC is conducting studies on ways industrial parks can generate their own energy."



Neme added Ethiopia is working to solve the logistics problems of companies that have established factories in industrial parks.



With Ethiopia attracting large-scale investment in the export-oriented manufacturing sector, especially from Chinese companies, the country sees improving the efficiency and speed of the logistics sector as key to meeting national manufacturing revenue goals.



Ethiopia plans to increase the number of operational industrial parks from the current five to about 30 by 2025, as part of its efforts to make the country a light manufacturing hub and lower-middle-income economy in the same period.

