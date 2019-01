The 65-year-old Xiangjiang Hotel in Hunan Province is moved about 35 meters to the north. Source: The Beijing News

Most people hate the idea of moving to a new apartment, but in Central China movers moved an entire building on Friday.The 65-year-old Xiangjiang Hotel in Hunan Province was moved just 35 meters. Although the building's journey was literally at a snail's pace, the 40-hour move took eight years of prep.The entire building was lifted onto an enormous metal base. More than ten tracks were built and thousands of metal poles slowly rolled, transporting the building northward.The relocation is reported to be the largest brick building to make such a move, although more than 200 buildings in China have made this kind of moves, according to Hunan media outlet rednet.com.The Xiangjiang Hotel, built in 1954, was designed to host foreign guests. It combines Soviet architecture with a Chinese-style rooftop.The old building can now be preserved without hampering development of the surrounding areas.Global Times