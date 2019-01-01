Chinese businesses eye Kaesong reopening in North Korea





A view of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea, with decorations to celebrate the New Year on Monday. Photo: VCG





The potential resumption of North Korea's Kaesong industrial park, previously operated together with South Korea, and the Mount Kumgang resort has prompted Chinese entrepreneurs and travel agencies to take a new look at business opportunities in North Korea.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Tuesday he was willing to resume the Kaesong project, which was frozen in 2016 amid rising political tensions between the two Koreas. A resort named Mount Kumgang, in Kangwon-do, North Korea, is expected to open without conditions, said Kim.



Kim's comments are leading some Chinese companies to consider cooperation with North Korea. Food processing equipment maker Saint Ngong Tat Machinery Co, based in North China's Tianjin, sees the possible restart as a good sign when it comes to exploring the North Korean market.



Deputy manager Wang Ge told the Global Times that the company's coarse-grain processing equipment had drawn inquiries from more than 30 North Korean dealers since the Pyongyang International Trade Fair was held in September, 2018.



"In 2017, we sold a processing machine that turns potato powder into noodles valued at $300,000 to North Korea. It can produce seven tons of powder in 24 hours and only requires five workers to run it," Wang said, adding that there's great market potential in North Korea, which lacks advanced food processing machines.



Wang's company resumed cooperation with North Korean clients in 2017 after a seven-year suspension.



"Grain processing is a state-controlled industry in North Korea," which is a concern to Wang's business.



She said she hoped for a further opening-up of the industry in North Korea.



Li Guang is also waiting to see North Korea's level of openness and international society's reaction to the country, since his company is involved in textiles - an item on the UN sanctions list for North Korea.



As a foreign trade manager at a fabric supplier based in East China's Jiangsu Province, Li is looking forward to entering the North Korean market. "Wool suits are very popular in North Korea. In addition, the environmental regulations in China have become stricter in recent years. Hence, running a factory in North Korea would be a good choice," Li said.



"The restarts of the Kaesong industrial park and the Mount Kumgang resort have symbolic significance for the reconciliation between North Korea and South Korea," Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday, adding that China could contribute to projects in the Kaesong industrial park if it reopens.



Lü added that China's possible participation could guarantee the park's normal operations and help ship North Korean products directly to Chinese market.



"If the initiative of an East Asian Railroad Community as put forth by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in August 2018 comes true, the railway could take North Korean products to China's northeastern regions very conveniently," Lü said.



The Kaesong industrial complex, which was launched jointly by North and South Korea in 2004, used to accommodate South Korean industries ranging from clothing and textiles to car parts before 2016. It created jobs for more than 50,000 North Korean workers, mostly women.



However, amid political tensions between the two Koreas that flared up in 2016, the park was shut down. But Lü told Global Times that South Korean companies had left some staff to maintain machinery in the park after it was closed, a sign of hope for a resumption of activity.



Tourism will also get a boost if the resumptions really happen. North Korea expert Lü said promoting tourism industry would be a key agenda for Kim, because it's a sound business that can offer instant economic benefits.



With the prospective reopening of the Mount Kumgang resort, two travel agencies based in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, expressed optimism.



Dandong Zhonghang International Travel Service told the Global Times it expects to serve more Chinese tourists, especially in the summer, when the weather is favorable for holidays. Dandong China International Travel Service said that its prime business was likely to involve the Mount Kumgang tourist attraction during the summer.



The Mount Kumgang resort was closed in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot a South Korean tourist who wandered into a restricted area in the resort. That incident cast a shadow on relations between South Korea and North Korea.

