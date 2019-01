Wu Yanlin was 20 millionth passenger to arrive in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province in 2018 at the Sanya Phoenix International Airport on Monday. The passenger tally of the Sanya airport has exceeded 20 million people, becoming the first airport at a non-provincial city in China to record such a volume. In April, the Chinese government announced that it aims to establish a free trade zone in Hainan by 2020, making tourism one of the economic pillars of the southernmost island. Photo: VCG