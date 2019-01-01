Harden lifts Rockets





James Harden of the Houston Rockets dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: VCG

James Harden posted a 43-point triple-double on another record-­setting night Monday to lead the Houston Rockets to a 113-101 NBA victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.Harden, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, added 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season and 39th of his career.And with his eighth straight game with at least 35 points and five assists, he set an NBA record - bettering Oscar Robertson's two such seven-game streaks.More important for Harden, the Rockets - who made a sputtering start to the season - won for the 10th time in their last 11 games to improve to 21-15.That's a better measure, he said, than individual accomplishments, as "bringing a championship to the city is the important thing."Harden drained six three-pointers and made 21 of his 27 free throws and the Rockets led by as many as 24 before Memphis sliced the deficit to nine points with 1:26 to play.A free throw from PJ Tucker and a layup by Austin Rivers helped rebuild the lead as the Rockets continued to win despite the injury absence of point guard Chris Paul.The Oklahoma City Thunder rode point guard Russell Westbrook's triple-double to a 122-102 home victory over the Dallas Mavericks, a day after falling to the Mavs in Dallas.Westbrook, who said after his disappointing nine-point performance in Dallas that he was letting his teammates down, bounced back in a big way with 32 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.Paul George added 22 points and Jerami Grant chipped in 16 for the Thunder, who never trailed.The two-time defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors closed out 2018 with a 132-109 victory over the Suns in Phoenix.Stephen Curry scored 34 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Kevin Durant added 25 points and Klay Thompson chipped in 15 for the Warriors, who led by as many as 30.Curry made five of his nine three-point attempts as the Warriors connected on 14-of-28 from beyond the arc in their 17th straight victory over the Suns.In San Antonio, the Spurs connected on 76 percent of their shots in a 46-point third quarter to put away the Boston Celtics 120-111.LaMarcus Aldridge scored 12 of his 32 points in the third and San Antonio won for the 11th time in 13 games to continue their rise in the Western Conference.