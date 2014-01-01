Snapped goalpost delays A-League soccer game

An A-League game was held up for 40 minutes after a goalpost snapped and groundsmen scrambled to find a new one, with Perth Glory eventually routing the Central Coast Mariners 4-1.



The match on Monday evening in Gosford was 10 minutes old when Perth defender Tomislav Mrcela ran into the back of the Mariners' net on the follow-through from a powerful close-range header.



The right-hand post buckled under the pressure and both teams headed to the dressing room while ground staff searched for a new one.



According to Fox Sports, they had to head to the Mariners' training ground to find a portable goal and take the wheels off before it could be installed on the pitch.



The victory ensured Perth got back to winning ways after their unbeaten start to the season was ended by Sydney FC in the previous week.



They remain top of the table with 23 points from 10 games, three clear of Sydney and Melbourne Victory.



"I thought the players have done exceptionally well in the first third of the season to be in first spot, now we finish the year on top, so there's a lot of good things to look back on," said Perth coach Tony Popovic.



The Mariners ended a horror 2018 bottom of the table with just two points from their 10 games.



In other action over the Christmas-New Year period, Melbourne Victory drew with Wellington Phoenix 1-1 while Sydney FC beat Brisbane Roar 2-1 and Adelaide United were 2-1 winners at the Newcastle Jets.



