Visa-free transit extends to 5 more mainland cities

China began to implement its 144-hour visa-free transit policy in five more cities beginning Tuesday for travelers from 53 countries.



These cities are Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province; Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province; Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province; Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province; and Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province.



The visa-free transit policy approved by the State Council, China's cabinet, applies to people from 53 countries including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Russia and the US.



Passengers are required to carry effective international travel certificates and have definite onward travel plans within 144 hours, when entering those five cities.



Previously, a 72-hour visa-free transit policy was adopted in the cities.

