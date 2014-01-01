NASA discovers frozen world

Source:AFP Published: 2019/1/1 19:03:40
NASA rang in the New Year on Tuesday with a historic flyby of the farthest, and possibly the oldest, cosmic body ever explored by humankind - a tiny, distant world called Ultima Thule - in the hopes of learning more about how planets took shape.
"Go New Horizons!" said lead scientist Alan Stern as a crowd cheered at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland to mark the moment at 12:33 am (05:33 GMT) when the New Horizons spacecraft aimed its cameras 4 billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) away in a dark region of space known as the Kuiper Belt.
Offering the first up-close look at an ancient block of planets, the flyby took place about 1 billion miles beyond Pluto, which was until now the furthest world ever visited up close.
The first signal should return to Earth 10 hours after the flyby, around 9:45 am (14:45 GMT), letting NASA know if New Horizons survived the risky encounter.
Hurtling through space at a speed of 32,000 miles per hour, the spacecraft aimed to make its closest approach within 2,200 miles of the surface of Ultima Thule.
"This is a night none of us are going to forget," said Queen guitarist Brian May - who holds an advanced degree in astrophysics - and who recorded a track to honor the spacecraft.
Stern said Ultima Thule is unique because it is a relic from the genesis of the solar system and could provide answers about the origins of other planets.
"The object is in such a deep freeze that it is perfectly preserved from its original formation," he said.
Scientists are unsure what Ultima Thule looks like - whether it is cratered or smooth, or even if it is a single object.
Scientists decided to study Ultima Thule with New Horizons after the spaceship completed its mission of flying by Pluto in 2015, returning the most detailed images ever taken of the dwarf planet.
Another NASA spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, also set a record on Monday, entering orbit around the asteroid Bennu, the smallest cosmic object - about 1,600 feet (500 meters) in diameter - ever circled by a spacecraft.
NASA said the orbit some 70 million miles away marks "a leap for humankind" because no spacecraft has ever "circled so close to such a small object."