NASA discovers frozen world

Giving scientists new insight into ancient planets

NASA rang in the New Year on Tuesday with a historic flyby of the farthest, and possibly the oldest, cosmic body ever explored by humankind - a tiny, distant world called Ultima Thule - in the hopes of learning more about how planets took shape.



"Go New Horizons!" said lead scientist Alan Stern as a crowd cheered at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland to mark the moment at 12:33 am (05:33 GMT) when the New Horizons spacecraft aimed its cameras 4 billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) away in a dark region of space known as the Kuiper Belt.



Offering the first up-close look at an ancient block of planets, the flyby took place about 1 billion miles beyond Pluto, which was until now the furthest world ever visited up close.



The first signal should return to Earth 10 hours after the flyby, around 9:45 am (14:45 GMT), letting NASA know if New Horizons survived the risky encounter.



Hurtling through space at a speed of 32,000 miles per hour, the spacecraft aimed to make its closest approach within 2,200 miles of the surface of Ultima Thule.



"This is a night none of us are going to forget," said Queen guitarist Brian May - who holds an advanced degree in astrophysics - and who recorded a track to honor the spacecraft.



Stern said Ultima Thule is unique because it is a relic from the genesis of the solar system and could provide answers about the origins of other planets.



"The object is in such a deep freeze that it is perfectly preserved from its original formation," he said.



Scientists are unsure what Ultima Thule looks like - whether it is cratered or smooth, or even if it is a single object.



Scientists decided to study Ultima Thule with New Horizons after the spaceship completed its mission of flying by Pluto in 2015, returning the most detailed images ever ­taken of the dwarf planet.



Another NASA spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, also set a record on Monday, entering orbit around the asteroid Bennu, the smallest cosmic object - about 1,600 feet (500 meters) in diameter - ever circled by a spacecraft.



NASA said the orbit some 70 million miles away marks "a leap for humankind" because no spacecraft has ever "circled so close to such a small object."





