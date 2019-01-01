Chinese railways see more New Year holiday trips

Some 9.17 million passenger trips were made through China's railway network Monday, the second day of the three-day New Year's Day holiday, data from the China Railway Corporation showed.



The figure was slightly higher than the 8.73-million passenger trips made in the same period a year ago.



About 11.5 million passenger trips are expected to be made Tuesday, and the railway system added 318 temporary trains to meet the holiday demand, the company said.



With rapidly-expanding high-speed railways, more passengers prefer it as a faster and more comfortable means of transport.



By the end of 2018, the total length of China's high-speed railways rose to 29,000 km, more than two-thirds of the world's total, according to the company.

