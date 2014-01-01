9 hurt as car plows into New Year revelers

Man detained for driving into crowd on Tokyo street just after midnight

Nine people were hurt, one seriously, when a man deliberately plowed his car into crowds celebrating New Year's Eve along a famous Tokyo street, police and media said Tuesday.



With an "intent to murder," a man identified as 21-year-old Kazuhiro Kusakabe drove a small vehicle into Takeshita Street in Tokyo's fashion district of Harajuku at 10 minutes past midnight, a police spokesman told AFP.



According to national broadcaster NHK, Kusakabe told police he was acting in "retribution for the death penalty" without giving more precise details.



NHK footage showed a small box vehicle with a smashed front and paramedics carrying people on stretchers into ambulances.



Local media said a container with kerosine inside was found in the rental car, where the attack occurred.



The attacker reportedly drove the vehicle from the western region of Osaka.



One witness told NHK it was a "ghastly scene."



"I saw some guys collapsed on the street. As I walked closer toward the scene, many more people had fallen on the ground," he said.



"By the time I reached the exact place, paramedics were already there helping people."



Another witness who runs a clothing shop in the area said: "I am shocked that something like this happened on Takeshita Street."



Police cordoned off the street, which during the day is usually packed with tourists trying to get a taste of Japan's extravagant youth and food culture.



One college student suffered serious injuries during the attack and was undergoing surgery, the police spokesman told AFP. Local media reports said the student was in a coma.



Kusakabe was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.



According to local media, Kusakabe hit eight people and assaulted another on the street. At that time the street was closed to car traffic with crowds expected to arrive and celebrate New Year.



The vehicle hit the first victim about 30 meters into the narrow street before knocking down seven more over the next 100 meters, according to the Sankei Shimbun newspaper.



There is no information so far to suggest foreign tourists were among the injured, the police spokesman said.



The driver has been detained and officers are investigating if the suspect is fit for trial.



Takeshita Street is packed with small shops and is considered the center of youth culture and fashion in Japan, attracting tens of thousands of international tourists every day.



Unlike other major cities, New Year in Tokyo is a relatively muted affair: There are no fireworks and no central point for drunken revelers to gather.



Instead Japanese people tend to see in the New Year with families and quietly go to the shrine to pray for good fortune in the year to come.





