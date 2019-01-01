Shares of US-listed Chinese online lenders sink

Many Chinese online lenders listed in the US market saw their shares decline on Monday, the final US trading day of 2018, after domestic internet finance firm Yidai.com announced plans to go bankrupt.



The announcement followed rumors over the company's fate during the weekend.



New York-listed China Rapid Finance saw its shares fall 8.11 percent on Monday, while the shares of Lexinfintech Holding fell 6.3 percent and those of Hexindai Inc slid 4.58 percent.



Qudian Inc saw its shares slide 2.05 percent while those of Yirendai were down 3.65 percent before bouncing back to end 3.37 percent higher on Monday.



Among the 16 US-listed stocks in the finance category monitored by financial news site sina.com.cn, nine ended the day with losses while five ended with gains. Two stocks were suspended from trading on Monday.



Sina connected the weak performances with the announcement of an exit plan over the weekend by domestic online financial information provider Yidai.com, which decided to end "losses that have lasted for multiple months."



Yidai.com, which started operations in 2014 and was once a major player, attributed to its decision to a series of events that began in June 2018. The company said it had faced mounting pressure from industry-wide defaults and a crisis of confidence, and it only had enough capital to sustain normal operations for another six months.



Its exit plan aims to help 17,418 lenders to recoup 4.03 billion yuan ($586 million) in principal. About 25 percent of its loans have defaulted.



The plan covers three to five years, longer than the usual two to three years of other plans.





