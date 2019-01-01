Making waves

China's self-developed third-generation horizontal axis modular generator set begins to operate offshore on Saturday in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province. The generating unit, built by Hangzhou Lin Dong Ocean Energy Technology Co, is the world's first tidal power facility that has realized a stable power supply: 1.7-megawatt generating capacity, the largest of its kind at present. It can satisfy the power demand of 1,200 households. The facility aims to reach 3,000 households annually. Photo: IC





