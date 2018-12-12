Villagers of Fujian fight to retrieve cultural relic

Chinese lawyers urged the Dutch collector who allegedly owns a misappropriated Buddha statue that contains the mummified remains of a monk to return the cultural relic as he promised, otherwise, he will face lawsuits in both Chinese and Dutch courts.



Dutch art dealer, Oscar van Overeem, recently said that he would like to return the Chinese cultural relic through negotiation, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



"I'm glad to hear the collector showed the willingness to return the Buddha mummy, and Chinese villagers are eager to get it back," Liu Yang, one of the attorneys representing the villagers who have been fighting to retrieve relics overseas for years, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"However, we all refused to buy it back as the Buddha statue is a Chinese treasure which flowed out and abroad illegally," Liu said. Liu added that the team will continue to appeal in both China and the Netherlands if no consensus was reached with the Dutch collector.



The Buddha mummy is a statue which was stolen in 1995 from a temple which is shared by two villages in Sanming, East China's Fujian Province, and wound up in the collection of the Dutch art dealer. The previous appeal from villagers was turned down by a Dutch Court on December 12, 2018.





