Xi inspirational in New Year’s speech







Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year speech on the eve of the year 2019 in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese public were encouraged by President Xi Jinping's New Year's speech on Monday that called on the whole nation to strive for "an unprecedented and great cause" in the year of 2019.The address was broadcast live on China Central Television and has been watched more than 8 million times since being posted on Sina Weibo. Some 30,000 net users have liked the video as of press time, with many leaving comments like "wishing my motherland the best 2019."Despite all sorts of risks and challenges, China pushed its economy toward high-quality development and kept the economy within a reasonable range, which are thanks to the hard work of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, Xi said.President Xi hailed China's achievements in innovation, including the Chang'e-4 lunar probe, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System's global service, and the independently-developed large amphibian aircraft.Some 10 million people in the country's rural areas were lifted out of poverty in 2018 and 125 counties were removed from the country's list of impoverished counties, he said.Last year, the Tibet Autonomous Region welcomed scientists dispatched from inland who contributed to targeted poverty alleviation programs. "The scientists helped increase production of highland barley and yak, leading to higher income for local people," Wang Junjie, deputy director of the Science and Technology Department of Tibet, told the Global Times.Xi also noted the 2.8 million officials on the frontline fighting against poverty. "They are devoted to their work and do an awesome job," Xi said.Sincere appreciation should be given to professionals in all areas, Xi said, extending gratitude to millions of hardworking people, such as deliverymen, sanitation workers and taxi drivers."I have never expected my 'not-important' occupation would be mentioned in President Xi's New Year's address. It is pretty encouraging at a moment when Bejing is freezing cold," said a deliveryman surnamed Wang. Wang comes from North China's Shanxi Province and has been working as a deliveryman in Beijing for three years.Zhang Peng, 48, works for a copper-processing company in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province. His company faced a trying financial predicament in 2018 but he did not lose hope."As President Xi said, we are all chasing our dreams. As the whole country is experiencing industrial upgrade, the hardship of traditional manufacturing factories can be overcome as long as we develop in line with the country's direction and transform to an eco-friendlier model," Zhang said.Experts said that Chinese people are optimistic and keep moving forward, which fuels the country's development. China's miracle, which is recognized by the world, comes from ordinary people's hard work.