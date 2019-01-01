China's border police, police guards become people's police

Soldiers and officers of China's border police and police guards took an oath of becoming members of people's police at ceremonies Tuesday, marking the completion of the institutional reform of the country's public security troops.



The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee released a plan on deepening reform of Party and state institutions in March, 2018, including demobilizing the border police, the fire brigade and the police guards from the Armed Police Forces.



The fire brigade is now under the administration of the Ministry of Emergency Management.



Members of the border police and police guards officially put on uniforms of people's police Tuesday.

