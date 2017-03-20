Chinese tourists cross frozen river into N.Korea

A tourist takes a photo at the China-North Korea border in Hunchun, Jilin Province on March 18. Photo: Li Hao/GT

More than 100 Chinese tourists walked over the frozen Tumen River from its Chinese side in Hunchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province, for a day-trip to the North Korean city of Rason to celebrate New Year's Day on Tuesday.The 120 tourists are the first batch of a local travel program titled "China-North Korea Tumen River Cross-border Tour," an official, who asked for anonymity, with the Hunchun tourism bureau, the program's official organizer, told the Global Times on Wednesday.The official said that "it is the city's first ever North Korea tour program to travel via the Tumen River, which separates China and North Korea, as the result of an agreement reached with the bureau's counterpart in the North Korean city of Rason."The official declined to reveal how much it had cost to cover such a day-trip to North Korea, saying such arrangements were handled by commissioned travel agencies, adding that all the 120 tourists are volunteers, students from the Yanbian University's Hunchun branch, and shutterbugs organized by relevant departments in the city.After crossing the frozen river on foot, Chinese tourists visited tourist sites such as the House of the North Korea-Russia Friendship in Rason, the China News Service reported. A North Korean guide surnamed Lee provided "warm service" for the group and sang both traditional Chinese and Korean songs for the tourists.As the tourism sector has not been sanctioned by UN resolutions, Pyongyang is likely to step up efforts to develop cross-border tourism to attract foreign exchange to sustain its economic development, which is the "most feasible option" for North Korea before the sanctions are lifted, Zhang Huizhi, vice dean of the Northeast Asian Studies College at Jilin University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.The New Year's Day trip was only the beginning of the tour program, and it will be in full swing in summer time, when the river is not frozen, and visitors can travel by boat, said the official. "It will take less than 20 minutes by boat to travel from Hunchun to Rason via the Tumen River."A tourist visa is needed for making such a day-trip via the river, the official noted.