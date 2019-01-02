China opposes new US act promoting high-level Taiwan exchange

China urged the US to properly handle Taiwan-related issues and not to implement acts that wantonly interfere with the internal affairs of China.
Lu Kang, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, made the remarks at a routine press conference on Wednesday, following the signing into law of the US "Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018."
On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed into law the "Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018," which enables the US to conduct regular transfers of defense articles to Taiwan to meet threats from the Chinese mainland and also encourages the travel of high-level US officials to the island of Taiwan, according to the website of the US Congress.
China expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the act and has lodged solemn representations to the US side. The act has severely violated the one-China principle and the three joint communiqués between China and the US, Lu said.
China urged the US not to implement the related contents of the act to avoid causing damage to bilateral relations and cross-Straits peace and stability, Lu said.
Taiwan question is China's internal affair and allows no external interference, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a gathering on Wednesday in Beijing to commemorate the 40th anniversary of issuing Message to Compatriots in Taiwan, according to report from the Xinhua News Agency.
The Chinese people's affairs should be decided by the Chinese people, Xi said at the gathering.
Global Times