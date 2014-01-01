Sugar pills sold at whopping price to cure non-existent cancer

Zhejiang police recently published information about an overseas medical scam case, with money involved mounting to almost 1 billion yuan ($145 million). It is reportedly the largest overseas medical scam to date in the country.
According to a news feed posted by China Newsweek magazine on Wednesday, victims of the scam were promised free trips to Thailand and free health checks. The check-up results always came back suggesting that the person was facing risks of cancer and other serious diseases.
"Investigations will take longer since the case involves so many places and people in addition to the huge amount of money," Shen Hongwei, a police officer who investigated the case, told the Global Times on Wednesday.
"It is also complicated because the case involves a foreign country," said Shen. Considering some victims did not report their losses to the police, the accurate amount of money involved is likely to exceed 1 billion yuan, China News Service reported.
Victims were then convinced to buy medicine, the "magic pill", which costs 400,000 yuan ($58,150) per pack. It turned out the pill was made from sugar and costs only 2 yuan.
The swindlers established a whole system that was comprised of three parts: a headquarters in Dalian of Northeast China's Liaoning Province, pharmaceutical representatives across China, and beauty parlors that directly fished for potential victims, according to a press conference in December by the Ministry of Public Security
.
Staff at beauty parlors collected customers' personal information and tailored rip-off schemes for these customers in accordance with their economic status.
The beauty parlors then told their customers that the parlor's product supplier in Dalian was sponsoring free trips and free body checks for loyal customers. When the victims arrived in Thailand, the Dalian-based Silande bioscience company held lectures given by "medical experts" to demonstrate its credibility in the medical sector.
Some experts were real Thailand-based doctors unaware that their lectures were part of a scam.
Other experts were from two groups: Silande's agents wearing white gowns imitating foreign experts; and international students in China recruited to pretend to be a foreign experts.
Body checks followed such lectures. The fake doctors would distort the English health reports and frighten the victims that they were either at high risk or already diagnosed with cancer.
The scam concluded when anxious victims paid for the expensive "medicine" to cure their "health problems", which sold for 100,000 yuan to 400,000 yuan per pack and was nothing more than sugar tablets.
The manager of Silande surnamed Zhang built up her fortune through beauty parlors. She started the scam in 2014 when her efforts to develop overseas medical cooperation with the US company NHC went unrealized.
Zhang then exploited NHC's name and fabricated a NHC medical center in Shenzhen to increase the credibility of the whole trap.
The model ran smoothly under the cover of a beauty business until January of 2018 when a relative of one victim became suspicious of the pricey cancer pills and reported it to Jiaxing police in East China's Zhejiang Province. Newspaper headline: Sugar pills sold at giant price to cure cancer