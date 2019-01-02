Wage default companies, individuals to be blacklisted in Guizhou

Southwest China's Guizhou Province has issued a regulation to blacklist companies and individuals who fail to pay migrant workers, local human resource authorities said.



The wage defaulters will be subject to various restrictions and put on a blacklist, according to the regulation released last week by the provincial human resources and social security department.



The blacklisted employers will be named online, banned from attending bidding for government contracts and restricted from acquiring any land supply from the government.



Individuals on the blacklist, if filed by the court, will be prohibited from high-end consumption and non-necessities of life and work, such as purchasing air tickets, first-class train seats or vehicles that are not for business purposes.



Migrant workers often have to start chasing unpaid wages ahead of the lunar new year after a whole year of hard work, because some companies are known to reduce or withhold payment, prompting governments at all levels to take measures to help workers get their paychecks more easily.



Xinhua





