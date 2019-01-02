China stimulus spending expected to stabilize economy amid challenges





A view of the container port in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province in December 2018 Photo: VCG





As the outlook remains gloomy for the Chinese economy in 2019, all eyes have turned to the question of how the nation's policymakers intend to navigate through a barrage of challenges, which range from persistent downward pressure at home to ongoing trade tension with the US.



There are plenty of doubts and pessimistic views about what Chinese officials can do to stabilize economic growth, while not undermining the nation's long-sought reform goals that are intended to address deep structural weaknesses and fend off systemic financial risks.



Chinese officials have made it clear though a series of top meetings and official statements that their top priority this year is to stabilize growth, which analysts said will mean all policy tools are on the table, including monetary easing and fiscal spending.



"The most pressing issue is to stop the economy from further slowing. To achieve that, China must implement an expansive fiscal policy and back it up with adequately loose monetary policy," Yu Yongding, a senior research fellow with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said in an interview with financial news magazine Yicai.com published on Tuesday.



While officials have remain largely silent about potential changes to monetary policy, analysts expect that some monetary easing is in order, mainly through cuts to banks' required reserve ratio (RRR), the cash that banks are required to hold for security.



Cheng Shi, chief economist at ICBC International, said he expects one RRR cut by the People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, during each quarter of 2019. But fiscal policy will take the lead in the government's stimulus efforts, he wrote in a note sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.



"In 2019, fiscal policy will replace monetary policy to become the main tool to manage short-term demand," Cheng wrote, adding massive budget spending on infrastructure projects are expected this year, along with tax cuts.



China has already moved to boost fiscal spending, allowing local governments to raise debt through special bonds and pledging a series of tax cuts for companies and individuals. All these steps are aimed at boosting investment and consumption.



Fundamental problem



While there are still structural and external challenges, one of the main factors in the recent slowdown is the policy tightening of the previous two years, which was aimed at deleveraging, analysts said.



"In the past two years, the key factor affecting the performance of China's economy and its asset values has been deleveraging," Jiang Chao, chief economist at Haitong Securities, wrote in an article published on Tuesday.



He pointed out that deleveraging efforts in 2018, aimed at containing rising debts, led to a sharp slowdown in the growth of total social financing, from 13.4 percent in 2017 to 9.9 percent in 2018, dragging down the economy. But since progress has been made, further deleveraging efforts could be postponed, according to Jiang.



Reopening the door for more money injection is not to repeat the mistakes of the past, because structural reforms in recent years have prepared the economy for some loosening, according to Cao Heping, a professor of economics at Peking University.



"This is the perfect time to launch stimulus policies to boost growth, because we have contained the risks to a very large extent," he told the Global Times on Wednesday.



"In times of pessimism and wariness in the market, proactive policy measures are of paramount importance," Cheng wrote, adding the combination of policies is the reason that "we are not pessimistic about the long-term growth of the Chinese economy."