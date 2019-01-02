Cuba celebrates 60 years of revolution

The First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, Raul Castro, gives a speech on Tuesday, during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in Santiago de Cuba. Photo: AFP
On the 60th anniversary of Cuba's revolution, ruling Communist Party leader Raul Castro blasted the Trump administration for returning to an outdated path of confrontation with the island nation and of intervening in Latin America.
Some of Cuba's closest allies, Venezuela and Nicaragua, are mired in political crises, and US President Donald Trump has tightened the decades-old US embargo on the island, after his predecessor, Barack Obama, had sought to normalize relations.
"Once again, the North American (US) government is taking on the path of confrontation with Cuba," Castro said in the southeastern city of Santiago de Cuba where Fidel Castro
proclaimed victory six decades ago.
The speech by Castro was part of the ceremony in a cemetery where both Fidel Castro and independence hero Jose Marti are buried.
"Increasingly, high-ranking officials of this administration are trying to blame Cuba for all the region's ills," he said, adding that they stemmed instead from "ruthless neoliberal policies."
Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said in November that Washington would take a tougher line against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, calling them a "troika of tyranny."
Clad in military fatigues and cap, the 87-year old Castro said on Tuesday that Cuba had proven throughout six decades of revolution it could not be intimidated by threats. Instead it remained open, he said, to a peaceful and respectful coexistence.