Case filed against billion-yuan pharmaceutical empire

Shu Yuhui, founder and chairman of Quanjian Photo: VCG

Local authorities filed a case on Tuesday against Quanjian, a Tianjin-based multibillion-yuan health care empire, which is suspected of fraudulent advertising and organizing a pyramid scheme.Public security bureau also vowed to crack down on the chaotic health care product market and ban Quanjian's fire therapy shops, which have reportedly burnt or killed patients. These shops were found in violation of fire safety regulations, Tianjin Daily reported on Wednesday.Quanjian - the health care empire which owns more than 600 hospitals and 7,000 healthcare clubs in China - is in hot water for allegedly delaying treatment, which led to the death of a 4-year-old girl, named Zhou Yang, three years ago.An article, published on December 25 by Dingxiangyisheng, a WeChat account run by the Hangzhou-based Hangzhou Liankemeixun Biomedical Co, exposed that Zhou's family stopped her cancer treatment at hospital and turned to Quanjian's anti-cancer products after seeing an advertisement on State media. Gradually, her health condition became worse after taking products from the company and she died in 2015.The State Administration of Market Regulation said on December 26 that health food business operators should not claim or imply such products have the function of curing disease or any medical use.For the sake of maintaining and developing traditional Chinese medicine, the Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine of China vowed to examine such institutes and punish the unqualified ones after the Quanjian case.Considering the fact that Quanjian was exposed for multiple suspected issues, the investigation group will investigate the company thoroughly, including the medical dispute cases, fake propaganda in its health care industry, and even suspected pyramid selling scam matters, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.Most netizens focused on the terrible dishonesty of the health care industry. "The health care industry must be disciplined strictly from now on," said a Sina Weibo user.Quanjian itself also launched an online poll on one of its official WeChat accounts, "Quanjianhuoliao", on Saturday. But it was a big disappointment for Quanjian, with only 7 percent of the approximately 22,000 respondents supporting Quanjian.Global Times